Free live music by Ricciotti Ensemble

The Dutch Street Symphony Orchestra Ricciotti Ensemble is coming to the Borders!

The most energetic orchestra in the world will be visiting Galashiels on Thursday, August 3, as part of their tour of Scotland.

Aiming to play about 35 performances in eight days, averaging 4-5 performances a day, the Ricciotti aims to play symphonic music in places it isn’t normally played.

Common Ricciotti venues are prisons, refugee centres, hospitals, institutions for people with a variety of disabilities, shelters, but also on the streets, parks, museums, the ferry and in the subway station.

Founded in 1970, the Ricciotti Ensemble has audience participation and broad programming in its DNA and its performances are a true celebration of music and life in itself. Its motto is “Art on the street” and their concerts almost never take place in concert halls. With the average musician’s age at 22-years-old, the organisation aims to provide high-quality performance experiences for its artists at the start of their careers.

The concert takes places in Cornmill Square at 7.30pm. If wet the event will be moved to the Volunteer Hall.

For more information about the orchestra visit www.ricciotti.nl.