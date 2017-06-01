Free concert by young artists at Paxton House

On June 4 it will be 25 years to the day that Paxton House opened its doors to the public.

To celebrate this special day Music at Paxton Festival is delighted to present a free concert.

At 2.30pm, Calum Robertson and Juliette Philogene will perform a programme of Jean Françaix, George Gershwin and Edward Gregson in the beautiful surroundings of the Picture Gallery.

Edinburgh’s clarinettist Calum Robertson and Mauritius Island born pianist Juliette Philogène met while studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2011 and began performing together in 2016.

Calum Robertson is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, receiving a BMus Honours first class degree and a Masters in Performance, winning the Mary D. Adams Prize for Chamber Music, the Classical Concerto Competition and The Governors’ Woodwind Recital Prize along the way.

Currently a freelance clarinettist in Scotland, Calum has also appeared as Guest Principal with City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Royal Northern Sinfonia and the RSNO.

Juliette Philogène studied under Russian teacher Lilia Poustovoytova, French concert performer Désiré N’Kaoua, and renowned pianist Jonathan Plowright. She has played at the Usher Hall, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, as well as other prestigious venues, and made her Wigmore Hall debut in October 2012. Juliette teaches at ESMS in Edinburgh. She was recently awarded an MSc in Music Therapy (distinction) and is currently undertaking music therapy projects with hospices and Cancer Research.

The programme on Sunday will include Jean Françaix’s Theme and Variations; George Gershwin’s Summertime and Edward Gregson’s Two Tributes - to Gerald Finzi and Francis Poulenc.

It will be a perfect concert for a summer’s afternoon.

Tickets are free of charge and can be booked at www.hubtickets.co.uk.