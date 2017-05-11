Free concert by Marco Ramelli at Paxton House

Virtuoso guitarist, composer and teacher Marco Ramelli will perform a free one-hour taster concert at Paxton House, Berwick.

Ramelli, from Milan, will perform works by Tarrega, Albéniz and Paganin in the beautiful surroundings of the Paxton House Picture Gallery on May 14 at 2.30pm.

This extremely successful free one-hour taster concert was made possible by a three-way partnership between Music at Paxton Festival, Live Music Now Scotland and Paxton House, with the aim of taking music into the local community.

This partnership has been working together since 2008 to help take music into the Scottish Borders community and give young Scottish artists the opportunity to perform at Paxton House.

The concert is suitable for all the family, so why not make a day of it and visit the tearoom and grounds as well. For more information about Music at Paxton visit www.musicatpaxton.co.uk.