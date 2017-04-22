Feeder and British Sea Power to join Frightened Rabbit at 2017’s Kendal Calling

Further acts have been announced to join the likes of Frightened Rabbit, Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics and Tinie Tempah on the bill for this year’s Kendal Calling festival south of the border in Cumbria.

Alternative rock acts Feeder and British Sea Power, along with Australian pop group DMA’s, are among the latest names to be added to the line-up for the July festival.

British Sea Power.

Feeder, formed in Newport in Wales in 1992, notched up their seventh top 10 entry with their ninth studio album, All Bright Electric, a No 10 hit in October last year, their highest chart placing since Silent Cry made it to No 8 in 2008.

British Sea Power, formed in East Sussex in 2000, this month hit No 21 with their sixth studio album, Let the Dancers Inherit the Party, their follow-up to 2013’s Machineries of Joy.

DMA’s, formed in Sydney in 2012, scored a No 36 hit here and a No 8 down under in March last year with their debut LP, Hills End.

Sets by up-and-coming acts including Redfaces, MarthaGunn, Catherine McGrath, the Rhythm Method, Outlya and Maruja have also been announced.

Borders band Frightened Rabbit were among the first acts announced for 2017’s Kendal Calling, along with Welsh alternative rock bands Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers, fellow Scots Franz Ferdinand, Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, rapper Tinie Tempah and indie rocker Frank Turner and his backing band, the Sleeping Souls.

Frightened Rabbit, formed in Selkirk in 2003 but based in Glasgow since the year after, have only appeared at Kendal Calling once before, in 2014, and the indie rockers are looking forward to returning.

A spokesman for the five-piece band – consisting of frontman Scott Hutchison, his brother Grant on drums, Billy Kennedy on bass, Andy Monaghan on keyboards and Simon Liddell on guitar – said: “We are really pleased to be returning to Kendal Calling this year.

“Last time was easily the muddiest yet one of the best festivals we’ve had the privilege of playing.”

The line-up for the event’s comedy stage has also been unveiled, and it includes Tony Law, Tom Stade, James Acaster, Daniel Sloss, John Kearns, Danny McLoughlin, Garrett Millerick, Katie Mulgrew, Chris Washington, Mark Olver, Jen Brister and Julian Deane.

Tickets for the festival, priced at £135, sold out within a week of going on sale in January, but some might become available via resale nearer the time. For details, go to www.kendalcalling.co.uk

This year’s Kendal Calling festival will be the 12th altogether and the ninth to be held at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith.

Other acts on the bill for the four-day event, on from Thursday, July 27, to Sunday, July 30, include Jake Bugg, Seasick Steve, Editors, Slaves, Circa Waves, Nothing But Thieves, Lethal Bizzle, Kate Nash, the Hunna, Loyle Carner, Reverend and the Makers, the Coral, Example, Field Music, Honeyblood, Little Comets and Mexrissey.