Eduardo is potent force

Yorkshire-based flamenco-jazz guitarist Eduardo Niebla enflames passions at the Eyemouth Hippodrome.

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than listening to the superb guitar music of Eduardo Niebla, who spent his childhood growing up with the Gypsies on the outskirts of Girona, Spain.

In a career spanning four decades, Niebla has been acclaimed as one of the most potent forces in flamenco jazz fusion today.

His highly lyrical style, with explorations into Indian, Arabic and classical music, has resulted in the most electrifying, brilliant and poignantly poetic guitar playing on the world circuit.

His concert appearances have included the Cairo and Tbilisi International Jazz Festivals, the Jaipur Festival India, the Queen Elizabeth Hall London, the Olympic Games Greece, Glastonbury and the Brecon International Jazz Festivals, as well as extensive concert tours to Europe, the Baltic States, the Middle East and South Africa.

It’s a journey which has led to many collaborations with artists across the globe including jazz saxophonist Lol Coxhill as well as flamenco bass pioneer Carles Benavent.

Eduardo has recently been awarded a grant by The East Riding of Yorkshire to compose a new piece for local choirs in support of Hull UK City of Culture 2017.

The performance starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £10.50 and are available from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.