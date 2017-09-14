Dynamic bluegrass combo

The world’s first “alt-bluegrass” band, The Coal Porters, can be heard at The County Hotel, Selkirk, on Saturday, October 7.

The Coal Porters started playing acoustic music around 2002 in London when ex-Long Ryder Sid Griffin decided to turn away from electric music. Since then, the band’s unique combination of folk/indie/bluegrass/Celtic music has demonstrated the power of fiddle, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar and doghouse bass when matched with sweet harmonies set against strong melodies and they have taken this sound around the world.

They take old themes and melodies and rev them up for the 21st century with style, panache and simply superb musicianship.

The Coal Porters comprise of band co-founder Neil Robert Herd (guitar/vocals), Paul Fitzgerald (banjo/vocals), Andrew Stafford (doghouse bass) and Kerenza Peacock (fiddle/vocals). Herd is a songwriter of note, Fitzgerald invented his own banjo technique copied by many in the UK, Andrew Stafford is music business litigation expert and fiddler Kerenza Peacock has recorded two hit classical CDs, recorded with Paul Weller and Eric Clapton, and has just completed a world tour in Adele’s band.

Their latest album, entitled ‘No. 6’, was produced by British folk-rock legend John Wood, who produced all the early Fairport Convention classic albums.

Show begins at 8pm. Tickets £14 from 01750 721233 or www.countyhotelselkirk.co.uk.