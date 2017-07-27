Dutch pipers to march on Norham

The Inter Scaldis Pipes and Drums will be marching on Norham on July 29 immediately after their 25th visit to the Minden Parade in Berwick.

This prize winning pipe band hails from Vlissingen in the Netherlands, and was originally formed in 1984 as a living monument to the Kings Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) who helped to liberate Walcheron, a village in the West of Holland, in 1944.

The band continues to have very close links with KOSB, and in 2014 were presented with a silver cup from KOSB and trustees by Princess Anne at Minden Hall.

We are absolutely delighted that Inter Scaldis Pipes and Drums are coming back to Norham this year. They are going to play briefly on the Village Green at about 6.30 and will then come into the church to blow those cobwebs away!’ said Rev Rob Kelsey, vicar of St Cuthbert’s Church in Norham.

‘Obviously the church here has links to the Kings Own Scottish Borderers as their VC holder Piper Laidlaw is buried in the graveyard here and it is moving that 100 years later that connection still exists.’

The band is planning a wide variety of tunes with some individual piping and drumming too.

Tickets are available at the door - £7, U16s free. Ticket price includes refreshments.