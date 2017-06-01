Dazzling Danes to descend on Peebles

A band to discover and truly savour, the dazzling Danish folk/roots foursome Basco, come to Eastgate Theatre on Saturday, June 10.

With members also hailing from Sweden and Australia, Basco’s material is nearly all original, stealing frivolously from Scandinavian, English, Celtic and American idioms to create what the band describes as “a kind of organic, soupy stew – full of vitamins and anti-oxidants”.

Currently on a UK release tour for their new album ‘Interesting Times’, Basco’s music tells stories about loves won and lost with an intoxicating mix of high-speed reels and sweet, melancholy tunes full of texture and layers. Although in truth, a lot of their songs are also about sex.

This is a rare chance for Borders audiences to experience a band that one recent music festival described as having “arrived as complete unknowns and left as deservedly conquering heroes”.

Not that that’s the case in the band’s home country where they have been busy gathering awards ever since their first album, ‘The Crow in the Walnut Tree’, was nominated for Debut of the Year at the Danish Music Awards 2009 and in 2013 Ale Carr collected the hugely prestigious Artist of the Year.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.eastgatearts.com.