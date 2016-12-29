Celebrate operatic passion and drama

Enjoy the splendour of opera at Ednam House Hotel, Kelso on Saturday, February 25.

Northumbrian Music Festival On Tour and Much Loved Production present a ‘A Grand Opera Gala’ evening, featuring music from La Traviata, Tosca, Carmen, Rigoletto, La Boheme and The Barber of Seville.

It promises to be an evening of the very best opera has to offer, from frivolous comedy to dark drama, from seduction to jealousy.

Featuring a cast of sought-after opera stars (who have performed at the Royal Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall) and some of the genres best known works, it is a perfect introduction for those who have never seen an opera before, as well as being the ideal variety performance for established fans.

The full evening’s programme can be viewed on www.nmfestival.co.uk or call 01668 283100.

Tickets for the performance cost £69, and include a welcome drink on arrival, gourmet three-course dinner with coffee and petit fours.

This well-loved group will sell out quickly so it is worth booking tickets early. Festival Organiser Barbara Huddart said: “We know from our experience that the combination of fine music and food make these concerts hugely memorable events for all who attend.”