Boyband Five set to perform in Hawick

It may be their twentieth anniversary, but boy-band Five have other things on their mind ahead of their appearance in Hawick later this month, namely finding a decent haggis and getting their head around the Hawick tongue.

“How do you prounounce it?” Sean Conlon, part of the now three-piece boyband, asked.

Five.

After some explanation of the Border tongue, Sean said: “We’ve never been to Hawick before so this is a new experiene for use, but definitely one we’re looking forward to. Do you get good haggis in Hawick? I love haggis.”

The chart-topping 1990s boy-band will play at the 750-capacity town hall on Saturday, February 25, kicking-off a tour which sees them travel to Sweden, Holland and Norway this year. Sean, 35, from London said: “I think sometimes you can play a really big crowd and the atmosphere might not be there, then you play a really small crowd and it’s amazing. It just depends on the people.

“A lot of people that we meet that come to our gigs and see some of their friends, from when we were big the first time around, for the first time in years. So it’s helping friends to have a reunion too, there’s a lot of fun and nostalgia.”

Formed in London in 1997, Five split up in 2001, but reunited as a quartet in 2006, splitting up the year after, then again in 2012 for the ITV2 show The Big Reunion and have kept going since, albeit now as a trio.

Despite being two members down, the three-piece act – now made up of Sean, Ritchie Neville and Scott Robinson – are looking forward to a busy 2017.

Sean addded: “Time flies. It’s been a quick 20 years, but we are still going and people still enjoy our music so we really can’t complain. We can’t wait to celebrate in Hawick.”

The English act, famous for hits including ‘Keep on Movin’ and ‘Slam Dunk Da Funk’, enjoyed success worldwide selling more than 20 million records and notching up 11 top 10 singles.

They will be supported in Hawick by Cumbria-based accoustic duo, The Rucksacks.

Event organiser, John Lebbon, a stand-up comedian and former St Boswells Rugby Club player from Cumbria, says tickets are selling well, and added: “The night should be great as the venue is lovely. People can just let the hair down, have a few drinks and dance to songs they did when they were younger.”

Tickest cost £25. Go to www.liveborders.org.uk for details.