Borders Youth Brass Band blowing own trumpet

Hands Up For Trad have announced the Chorus Community Music Awards 2017 winners after a public vote.

The Chorus Community Music Awards 2017 are in their inaugural year, celebrating the talent behind Scottish community music and honouring groups and individuals who dedicate their lives to promoting music in their community. Winners were decided following an online public voting process via the Hands Up for Trad website.

Highlights from the list of winners included the Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band, who triumphed in the Young People category. The group beat off stiff competition to take home the award after they were crowned winners in the senior section of the Scottish Youth Brass Band Championships.

This achievement brought them qualification for the European Youth Brass Band Championships, in which they made history as the first ever brass band from the Borders to compete at this level.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Susie Kelly, a truly worthy recipient as her lifelong love affair with folksong has led to her sharing songs with audiences of all ages at home and abroad, organising workshops and festivals, leading community singing groups, and serving as a director of the Traditional Music and Song Association of Scotland.

Gleniffer Singers, Dreghorn Musical Society and Maria Barclay and The Shetland Dialect Singing Project all took home the Milestone award - the award recognises choirs, leaders and members celebrating a significant milestone.

Other winners included Iain Fraser who picked up the Educators Award; Rookie Rockstars for Fundraising and Support for Charity Award; Cheyne Gang for the Accessibility Award.

Hands Up for Trad exists to promote Scottish traditional music through education, information and advocacy to artists, audiences and participants throughout Scotland and beyond.