Blue Rose Code to headline at Denholm

Denholm Folk Festival organisers have announced their guest list for this year’s festival, always held over the first weekend in November.

After the welcoming session on November 2 in the Auld Cross Keys, the first concert will be on November 3 in the village hall.

The opening set from local favourites Carly Blain and Graeme Armstrong will be followed by Newcastle troubadour Jed Grimes, then Michael McGoldrick and Dezi Donnelly take the stage. Mike is well known to viewers of Transatlantic Sessions as one of the finest traditional flute, whistle and pipes players, while Dezi is a virtuoso fiddler who has played in many different bands. Finally the Stavanger Harbour Band will lead the late night session, which is free to all.

Saturday evening’s concert begins with popular duo Cindy Stirrat and Geoff Ross from Hawick, followed by singer-songwriter Robin Laing of ‘Black Clothes’ and ‘Isle of Eigg’ fame. Headlining will be Scotland’s foremost up and coming band Blue Rose Code, tipped by many to be the folk world’s next big thing.

Tickets for each concert are £15 or £28 for the two, available from Denholm Post Office or by calling 01450 860758.

For full details of all events visit www.denholmfolkfest.co.uk.