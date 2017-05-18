Basco - it’s Danish music but it’s not!

Award-winning Danish folk band Basco will be bringing their eclectic mix of musical traditions to Eyemouth in June.

Set to release their brand new album, ‘Interesting Times’, on June 2, the band comprises of Hal Parfitt Murray on vocals, violin and mandolin; Andreas Tophøj, violin and viola; Ale Carr on cittern; and Anders Ringgaard on accordion and trombone.

Their music is complex and varied, from hard hitting, high-speed reels to soulful, melancholy tunes, with nearly all the material original, stealing shamelessly from Scandinavian, English, Celtic and American idioms to create a kind of organic, soupy stew.

Their last album, ‘The Remarkable Return of Old Man Basco’, was short-listed for the prestigious Nordic Music Prize in 2014 - the first time a folk string band was nominated.

Hear this passionate quartet at Eyemouth Hippodrome on June 8 at 8pm. Tickets £14 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.