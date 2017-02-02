Catch a sensational night’s entertainment with Kelvin Tatum and Nigel Pearson on the last date on their 2017 tour.

The speedway experts are bringing their stage show talking about all things speedway to the Black and Gold Club, Berwick, on Saturday, March 4 at 7pm.

Back by popular demand, the outspoken duo are ready to face probing questions from speedway fans in the audience.

Tatum, former England captain and World Long Track champion, has formed a fine partnership with experienced broadcaster Pearson over the last decade both on Sky Sports’ domestic coverage of British racing and the world feed Grand Prix and World Cup coverage.

He has many stories to tell from his racing days, particularly when he discusses former team mates like the late Kenny Carter and Simon Wigg.

Tatum said: “We had a great time on tour last winter and the reason why we are doing more is because of public demand!

Pearson is one of the busiest sports broadcasters in the UK working on Speedway and Darts for Sky Sports as well as regularly covering top football games for TalkSPORT.

It’s a great opportunity to meet the pair and enjoy an entertaining night just ahead of the new speedway season.

Tickets cost £8, from sportstalkevents.co.uk/bookingoffice, or £10 on the door, if any remain.