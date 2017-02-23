Anna Pancaldi just Keeps On singing

Prior to the release of her new EP, ‘Sweet Charity’, Anna Pancaldi brings her smooth and harmonious vocals to the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton.

All of Anna’s releases have now charted in the top ten of the iTunes singer songwriter charts.

A gripping and tremendous evolution from her first two releases, ‘Sweet Charity’, is preceded by haunting new single, ‘Brother’, a mesmerizingly honest performance, stripped back to piano and vocal, with lyrics exploring the heart-breaking reality of loss.

Anna’s voice is unmistakable in it’s depth and emotion, drawing audiences in, in a way few can.

Drawing inspiration from the rich lyrical honesty of Carole King, Jeff Buckley and Joni Mitchell and the theatrical sincerity of Judy Garland, Anna is an artist whose depth of emotion hits you right at your very core.

Having recently toured in Europe supporting Jake Isaac, Anna has just completed her first US tour playing NYC, Nashville and LA. She had her US live TV debut on CBS.

Her single, ‘Keep On Keeping On’, has been playlisted by British Airways so the song will be on every BA flight in 2017!

Anna will be at the Hemelvaart on March 4 at 8pm. Tickets cost £5 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.