An evening of Spanish classical guitar

Classical guitarists Allan Neave and Matthew McAllister will perform for Hawick Music Club on Saturday, October 14.

A time honoured duo they studied together at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music. Allan later went on to study with the great Jose’ Tomas in Alicante. Both musicians are consummate performers, playing at many festivals around the world and concert halls such as Teatro Britanico Limo.

The duo have great communication with their audience and their introductions can be really funny. It is fitting that their performance begins with the Frome Suite No 16 by Silvius Leopold Weiss for both Allan and Matthew play with the command and delicacy that hints of an earlier time

The evening has a strong Spanish flavour with such pieces as La Catedral by Agustin Barrios Mangore and works by Joaquin Malats. Concert starts at 7pm. Tickets £10 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.