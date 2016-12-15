Aint got far to go to hear the amazing Jess Glynne

Hot on the heels of her amazing Newcastle Arena performance, Music Plus Sport and Alnwick Castle are delighted to welcome Jess Glynne on August 12, 2017.

First coming into the public consciousness as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award winning and number one hit ‘Rather Be’, pop sensation Jess Glynne has since become one of the biggest UK breakthrough acts of recent years. Her number-one charting debut album, ‘I Cry When I Laugh‘, has turned double platinum in the UK, making it the highest selling debut album of the past year.

Jess is also one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles.

This year was a further massive year for Jess, with a sold-out UK arena tour under her belt plus she was nominated for British Breakthrough Act, British Female Solo Artist and British Single for ‘Hold My Hand’ at this year’s prestigious Brit Awards.

Jess said:”It’s going to be great fun playing at Alnwick Castle. I love outdoor shows and can’t wait to return to the North East to share a summer’s evening with my fans!”

After the difficulties faced in 2015, Alnwick Castle has found a soul mate in Music Plus Sport with which to form a new partnership for 2017 and beyond.

An innovative music promoter, Music Plus Sport operate a number of live music brands including the hugely successful The Jockey Club Live venture, Donington Live and summer concerts at rugby and cricket grounds across the UK.

A spokeperson for Alnwick Castle said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Music Plus Sport to bring such a prestigious artist as Jess Glynne to perform against the iconic backdrop of the castle. This will be our biggest concert to date and, as joint organisers, we will be working proactively with Music Plus Sport to deliver a high quality and affordable evening suitable for all the family.”

Don’t miss this chance to hear one of the most original and dynamic voices in contemporary music. Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk priced from £33 adult/£17.50 child (under 18). Please note child tickets are limited.