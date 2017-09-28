Acoustic act with attitude

The Coal Porters, the world’s first alt-bluegrass band, are headlining at the County Hotel, Selkirk, on Saturday, October 7.

With Kentuckian Sid Griffin and his witty banter at the helm, the five-piece outfit use banjos, mandolins and fiddles to whip up a feel-good storm.

Formed originally in the 1990s by ex-Long Ryder Sid Griffin in Los Angeles, the band eventually left its electric instrumentation behind and moved to the UK, slowly mutating into the inimitable acoustic act they are today. You never quite know what to expect from the Coal Porters, but you can be certain of traditional bluegrass themes and melodies from the past revved up for the 21st century delivered with style, energy, great humour and simply superb musicianship.

Their immaculate instrumental bluegrass style is matched by a fantastic choice of sometimes unexpected material and knife-edge vocal harmonies. Their latest album, entitled ‘No. 6’, was produced by British folk-rock legend John Wood, who produced all of the early Fairport Convention albums as well as Squeeze and John Cale.

Imagine Bill Monroe meets The Clash, and you’ve got an idea of what’s in store. Sid’s merry band are famous for whipping up the most lethargic of crowds and will have you dancing on the tables in no time. Warning: may inspire yee-ha’s! Tickets £14 from 01750-721233 or www.eventbrite.co.uk. Doors open 7.30pm.