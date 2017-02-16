Acclaimed roots warriers of the UK

February 24 sees the welcome return of Wille and the Bandits to St Boswells Live.

Voted in the top ten must-see bands at Glastonbury 2014 by BBC Radio 1, the band combines three talented and committed musicians who come from very different musical backgrounds.

Wille’s exquisite slide guitar playing and powerful vocals are given perfect momentum with Andy’s innovative drumming, while virtuoso Matt, with his six string bass and double bass, adds a class and polish rarely seen in a rock act. The great musicianship with infectious songs has inspired praise from rock legends such as Ian Paice, Joe Bonamassa and Francis Rossi.

The use of more bizarre instrumentation and eclectic influences in the song-writing puts them more into a world music or progressive category.

With their fresh approach to blues rock music, Wille and the Bandits have been assertively carving a place for themselves in Europe’s music scene, developing a reputation as one of the best live acts around and capturing the imagination and interest of music lovers right across the globe.

The performance at St Boswells Village Hall starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £12. For more information visit stboswellslive.wordpress.com.