Acclaimed folk singer on stage at Eastgate

Scotland’s acclaimed folk singer, Kaela Rowan, known for her interpretations of exquisitely crafted folk songs and dynamic musical arrangements, is on tour at Eastgate, Peebles on March 8.

Best known as lead singer with the Scottish band Mouth Music with whom she recorded four albums and toured globally in the 1990s.

Much in demand for her beautiful voice, she has recorded and performed with Eliza Carthy Band, Karen Matheson, The Mike McGoldrick Band, The Bevvy Sisters and many more.

Most recently she joined Shooglenifty for their acclaimed seventh album The Untied Knot, bringing a dynamic new element to the band’s sound.

Her latest album, The Fruited Thorn, was released in August 2016 to superb reviews. The album is a collection of Scottish and Irish ballads sung in Gaelic, Scots and English.

Tickets: £14/£12/£6 from www.eastgatearts.com.