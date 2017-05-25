A night with Lau

Three of the finest and most innovative exponents of modern traditional music in Scotland will perform in Galashiels this month.

The trio effortlessly bridge the seemingly diametrically opposed worlds of acoustic folk tradition, classical composition, pop song and electronica.

Touring with their new album, Decade (The Best of 2007-2017), Lau will be playing two unique live sets, featuring all their greatest material from across the last decade,

Hear this award-winning group on Monday, June 19 at 8pm in the MacArts, Galashiels. Tickets £18 from www.macarts.scot.