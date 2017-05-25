A magical night of jazz from Sophie

Sophie Armstrong and her three piece band bring Berwick a magical night of fabulous jazz from the Great American Song Book.

The talented singer from Wooler, widely known as one half of the band Summerland, changes the tempo with a return to the torch songs and standards that she’s always loved.

Her show, When I Fall In Love. transplants her voice into something rooted at the heart of her art - jazz.

Singing with Summerland allowed Sophie to broaden her vocal range and as anyone who has seen them perform will attest, she can rock out with the best of them. But there has always been a treacly richness to the vibrant alto that underpins her vocals and her enthusiasm is palpable.

Sophie will be accompanied by a preposterously talented three-piece band comprising of Chris Achenbach on piano, Finlay McDermid on drums and erstwhile Maltings head-honcho Matthew Rooke is funking his way out of his office to take on bass guitar.

Sophie Armstrong - When I fall In Love - opens in the intimate cabaret atmosphere of The Henry Travers Studio on Friday, May 26. Performances start at 7pm and, for those old romantics seeking a late-night date, 9pm. Tickets £12.50 from the box office 01289 330999 or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.