Trio of art by Steve

‘XXX’ is a series of three temporary art installations at Mellerstain House, Gordon, from July 14 until September 11.

The inflatable fabric sculptures create a joyful and uplifting visual spectacle at the first major exhibition at Borders Sculpture Park in the grounds of Mellerstain House.

The pieces, by acclaimed artist Steve Messam, explore their sense of space and place – working with the environment to temporarily disrupt and transform it, adding an unexpected new dimension to familiar vistas.

Visit www.mellerstain.com for details.