Talented local painters

Galashiels Studio Club will present a vibrant exhibition of work in the Christopher Boyd Gallery of Old Gala House from July 8 until August 5.

This unique exhibition will include paintings by members and several invited local artists.

Works on show include exhibits by popular pastel artist from Smailholm, Fiona Morris, well respected local artist John Martin and a newcomer to the area, Sheila Anderson Hardy from Jedburgh, who will display exotic mixed-media paintings.

Also showing at the event will be the Young Artist Awards which is presented annually by Galashiels Rotary Club in conjunction with the studio club.

Senior winner is Caragh Philip (S5) with ‘Ballet Shoes’ and runner-up Lucy Reid with ‘Well Spotted’ (S5). Junior honours go to Noemi Kolodjiez’s ‘Succulent’(S3), with Innes Guthrie and ‘Sunset’(S2) in second slot.

Organisers are particularly delighted to see that Noemi, who was last year’s runner-up, has been selected by a different panel of judges as this year’s junior section winner.

All of these exhibits, plus a great variety of styles, presented by talented members of Galashiels Studio Club can be enjoyed from 10am-4pm at Old Gala House. Admission is free.