Taking cinema out and about into the local community

The 13th Film & Media Arts Festival will animate Berwick with five days of new cinema, artists’ moving image and live performance from September 20-24.

The UK’s foremost festival for artists’ moving image and new cinema, Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival provides unique opportunities to see the town from new perspectives, and experience new commissions and premieres in cinema and exhibition contexts.

As in previous years, installations and live events will take place in cultural and historic venues throughout Berwick, bringing local residents, film enthusiasts and international artistic communities together to celebrate the very best new cinema from around the world.

For five days the festival’s exhibitions circumnavigate Berwick’s Elizabethan walls, creating temporary art spaces in venues that include Bankhill’s 18th-century ice house, Coxon’s 14th-century tower, a 1901 army gymnasium and St Aidan’s Peace Church, a former Anglican chapel which became a centre for environmental and social action campaigners during the 1980s.

With more programme announcements to follow later in the year, so far the programme will include a speedway film night, including a world premiere screening of Margaret Salmon’s Mm. Shot with the Berwick Bandits, Mm commemorates their 50th season and offers an imaginative take on the thrilling world of this popular motorcycle sport.

This year the programme features a number of special events for children and young people, including a family screening of Eglantine, by Margaret Salmon, in which a family camping trip becomes an all-night badger hunting adventure through a remote forest.

Children can also come along to a free drop-in beanbag cinema in Marygate, Explore Space, full of festival activities.

The festival exhibition programme is free of charge. For more information, visit www.berwickfilm-artsfest.com.