Summer experience not to be missed

Art lovers shouldn’t miss Charlie and Pauline’s Open Studio at Allanbank Mill Steading on August 4-7.

The guest artist this year is sculptor Colin Rose. Colin, who lives and works in Northumberland, often combines natural materials with geometric form creating a dialogue with his surroundings, more recently he has been drawing in charcoal and earth pigments.

Also on display will be new large scale drawings and new sculpture of paper and cast wax by Charlie, who has recently shown his drawings at the Hughson Gallery, Glasgow, and Gallery 57 in Arundel. An exciting collection of his drawings are soon to be published in a forthcoming book.

Pauline will be showing quilts, recently returned from her major exhibition at the International Quilty Study Centre in the USA, and new quilt drawings or ‘Quiltline’ pieces.

For more information visit www.allanbankmillsteading.co.uk.