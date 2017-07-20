Muckle Toon Tales

Have your say

The Buccleuch Centre, Langholm, is offering audiences a second chance to see Jamie Telford’s new film, Langholm Stories.

The film is an affectionate portrait of a tight knit community and local’s view of the Borders’ ‘Muckle Toon’ of Langholm and its people, who are bound together by the main event of the year, the Common Riding.

A film and a record of a time when unseen magic happens and the ills of a careless world can be temporarily ignored.

Screening is on July 24 at 7pm. Tickets £5 from www.buccleuchcentre.com.