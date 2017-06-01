Lindisfarne’s rocky road to lasting fame

A newly-published book gives fresh new insights about the Newcastle rock band, Lindisfarne.

Written by John Van der Kiste, author of over sixty books, including titles on The Beatles, Jeff Lynne

and Roy Wood, the book thoroughly explores the history of one of Britain’s longest established folk-rock groups.

When singer-songwriter Alan Hull joined the group Brethren in 1969 and they were renamed Lindisfarne shortly afterwards, nobody could have foreseen that the name would still be around more than forty years later.

It has been a chequered saga for the band, from the members’ origins in the beat and folk boom of their teenage years, to their swiftly-won reputation as one of Britain’s most popular live attractions and the remarkable success of the chart-topping second album Fog on the Tyne, from the issues which divided them into two camps in 1973 and a total disbandment two years later, to a subsequent reunion.

Essential reading for any lover of ’70s and ’80s rock music, it contains information from surviving original members such as Rod Clements (leader of the current line-up) and Ray Laidlaw and a detailed and comprehensive discography.

Costing £16.99, the book is available at all good booksellers.