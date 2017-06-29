Ghosts and angels

Continuing the National Theatre Live broadcast series, ‘Angels in America’ will be shown at Wauchope Hall, Town Yetholm, on July 20.

‘Millennium Approaches’, a devastating meditation on the Aids crisis, is the first part of the multi award-winning two-part play by Tony Kushner. Kushner mixes the personal with the political and in doing so illuminates both, making telling remarks about the Reagan years as well relating a series of timeless love stories.

Screening starts at 7pm. Tickets £12 from Village Shop or contact Susan Stewart on 01573420231.