Eyemouth’s popular Kirk Square Kitchen returns

The popular Kirk Square Kitchen returns to Eyemouth on June 3.

The one-day food and drink event is now in its fourth year and is more popular than ever.

This year will feature many regular food and drink producers including, Claire’s Kitchen, Born in the Borders Beer and Oblò Bar and Bistro as well as some new faces such as Loughs Bakery, Katy Cloud Marshmallows of Kelso and Salt Pig Sea Salt who will be offering a range of flavoured salt rubs and whisky sauces to spice up your meals.

The event kicks off with a fundraising Rotary Coffee Morning in the Mason’s Hall from 9.30am-11am and will run until 4pm.

A first for this year is the many and varied craft stalls including Neil’s Driftwood Designs and Border Candles. Eyemouth High School will be there with a wonderful selection of hand-made chopping boards and wooden spoons and Retweed will be displaying their beautifully crafted cushions and bags.

For the children there will be face-painting as well as free storytelling and craft activities.

There will be plenty to eat too with smoked goods and afternoon tea from the Ship Inn, pies from Jarvis Pickles, tasty fish dishes from Ross Dougal, Blue House Goats Cheeses and of course Giacopazzi’s delicious ice-cream.

C and M Bars will be hosting gin and wine tasting so plenty of tip-top drinks to wash down all the lovely food on offer or why not try the coffee from Luckie Beans?

Entrance is free but for the first time this year the event is self-funding so any donations raised from the fun activities will be used to ensure the future sustainability of the festival.

To add to the jollity, there will be local musicians playing throughout the day, a 50/50 cash prize raffle and a tombola. Manse Road will be accessible for those requiring disabled access.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/kirksquarekitchen.