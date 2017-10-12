Countdown to a Hawick Space launch

Make October 14 a date for your diary – it marks the opening day of an exciting new enterprise in Hawick.

At No. 5 Buccleuch Street, the former Reivers Moon Gallery, Celyn Booth and Conor Campbell are opening A7Art Space where art, craft and Celyn’s travel photography are served up with Fair Trade coffee and tea.

Celyn said: “We are really excited to set up A7 Art Space as an eco-friendly place where artists can sell their art and craft. We will be featuring my travel photography and Tina Holley’s artwork, and every month there will be a different local guest artist. The first guest will be Alan Lennon from Edinburgh, a figurative artist working in oils who will be bringing his 2D artwork and also sculptural pieces.”

As well as art there will also be talks and workshops. The first talk is on October 20 at 7pm by watercolour artist Tina Holley whose award-winning landscapes hang in art collections all over the world. The A7 Art Space is open 10am-5pm, Wednesdays to Sundays.