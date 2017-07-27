Colourful art trail leaves its mark on Dunbar streets

Dunbar goes art mad on August 12-19 when there will be a town wide exhibition of art.

Following on from Dunbar Street Art Trail’s (DSAT) incredibly successful European Stone Stacking Championship, as featured on BBC The One Show, DSAT is proud to bring an extended Dunbar Street Art Trail for 2017.

The packed programme of artistic expression opens on Friday, August 11 at West Barns Bowling club with the amazingly talented Dr Schwamp performing alongside East Lothian’s own Dr Salad, this fusion of funk and jazz will sure to be the perfect tonic for any festival blues.

The town-wide exhibition of art, featuring some of the best local and national artistic talents, from painters to photographers and sculptors to street artists, will be displayed along the town’s commercial properties.

Each evening there will be a workshop for participants to get involved with an art form they are interested in, for example Graffiti with world renowned street artist ELPH, Stone Balance with James Page, photography walk, life drawing and screen printing workshops.

DSAT is renowned for its interactive art displays that allow visitors to try their hand at a new style of art. From pavement art and chalking to graffiti and painting, this is a great family-friendly day to immerse yourself in the artistic and embrace the concept of street art.

Spaces are limited so check website and social media for booking notice and get booked in quick.

To complete the Dunbar Street art trail there will be a street festival with interactive areas for graffiti, kid’s activities and carnival games. With a backdrop of some of the best east coast musical talent there will be all the family favourites: carnival games, balloon animals, caricaturist, face painting, glitter tattoos, owl display and more.

For full details of all events visit www.dunbarstreetarttrail.co.uk.