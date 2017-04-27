Charity art show

Diane Mitchell, local artist, is preparing for a solo exhibition of her work - past and present -at the Flat Cat Gallery in Lauder.

The exhibition will run from June 2-8 and there will be paintings from home and abroad as well as seascapes and other themes. Some will be big, some small, with a few in between and will be priced to sell.

Half of the profits will be going to Macmillan Cancer Support - so come along and bring your chequebook.

Preview is on June 1, 6-8pm or come along on Saturday, June 3, and meet Diane who will be hosting a Q&A session about her work.