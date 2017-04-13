Brewband blurs the boundaries in Borders

Borders youngsters aged 14-26 years are being invited to join Scotland’s new super band in blurring boundaries and challenging people’s perceptions of identity.

Created by award-winning disabled choreographer Marc Brew, Brewband is an inclusive music and dance performance company which brings together top Scottish rock artists Graeme Smillie, Jill O’Sullivan and Peter Kelly with talented dancer/musicians Martyn Garside, Marta Masiero and Alice Sheppard.

In conjunction with Live Borders and their Borders Live Touring scheme two Brewband shows will take place in the region next month.

The company will bring their inclusive and explosive performance to Eastgate, Peebles, on May 3, and MacArts, Galashiels on May 4, at 7.30pm.

The performances will meld rock music with Marc Brew’s distinctive choreography, to create an exciting show, as much a music gig as it is a dance performance.

Brewband aims to engage with young people across Scotland by giving them the opportunity to develop skills and increase their health outcomes through dance and music based activity.

“Through the activity we will particularly focus on giving disenfranchised young people, especially those with physical disabilities and those struggling with gender issues,” explained Marc Brew.

Marc added: “Through an invitation to rehearsals, workshops and mentoring support we wish to tease out the skills and ambitions of each young person and ensure that they gain key transferable skills that can be applied to the work inside, and outside of the arts. As our work to date as a Company demonstrates, it is these individuals who are frequently excluded from physical performance and activity.”

This is an area in which Marc has particular experience, having been a ballet dancer before a car accident left him paralysed and having to re-think what it is to be a dancer with a different body type.

For more details contact Amanda Glasgow on 07889 259 401. Tickets £12 from www.liveborders.org.uk.