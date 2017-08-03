Border artists take over Edinburgh gallery

The organisers of The Borders Art Fair will be showcasing the work of three of the Borders’ most established artists in the heart of Edinburgh during August.

The Borders Art Fair 2018 is set to be the biggest yet and will take place from March 16-18 at Springwood Park, Kelso, but if you can’t wait until then, the organisers of the fair are taking over a gallery in Edinburgh during August, to exhibit three of the Borders most established artists, two of which are from Berwickshire.

From August 16-22, the work of Berwickshire painters, Peter Hallam and Gill Walton and, sculptor Chris Hall, will be shown together for the first time at The Arusha Gallery on Dundas Street, Edinburgh. This group exhibition, which features new pieces by all three, will focus on the artists’ figurative work. The combination of Peter Hallam’s distinctive, abstract characters, Gill’s theatrical compositions, and Chris’ sensual, beguiling sculptures is guaranteed to turn heads on Dundas Street, where the majority of Edinburgh’s commercial galleries reside.

Organisers of The Borders Art Fair are delighted to be supporting three such talented artists, and can’t wait to show their work to a city audience. Frances Fergusson, Director, says “There is so much creative talent in the Border areas, and we need to shout about it. The 2018 event is now taking applications from artists and we’ll be introducing artist-led workshops, demonstrations, talks and competitions – we want the fair to be a celebration of art, and already have some very exciting artists taking part.”

The Borders Art Fair has been set up to give artists an opportunity to exhibit and sell to a shared audience, all under one roof. The event is expected to bring a large number of visitors to the area. Throughout the weekend there will be opportunities for all ages to get involved and have a go at a range of artistic practices, whatever their experience.

The Edinburgh exhibition featuring Peter Hallam, Gill Walton and, Chris Hall is open 10am – 6pm at Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh.

For further information, please see www.bordersartfair.com or contact info@bordersartfair.com.