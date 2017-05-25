Best-loved ballets are live at Hawick

Watch the Royal Ballet at their most luminous in a magnificent evening of three short ballets, live at Heart of Hawick on June 7.

The three works, The Dream, Symphonic Variation and Marguerite and Armand are three of the Royal Ballet’s best-loved legacy pieces by founding choreographer Frederick Ashton.

The Dream is a delightful interpretation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, capturing the comic confusions of the two pairs of mortal lovers. Felix Mendelssohn’s witty, and famous score, is the perfect partner for the charming choreography.

Symphonic Variations is a masterpiece on the beauty of pure movement. Created for just six dancers, the choreography quickens and slows, whilst retaining a sense of serenity and spaciousness.

Created for Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev, Marguerite and Armand is a passionate ballet that tells the story of a Parisian courtesan, who on her deathbed recalls her tragic love affair with Armand.

All three ballets are characterised by precise, fleet footwork and sensuous upper-body movements, resulting in a gorgeous line of delicate simplicity.

Performance starts at 7.15pm. Tickets £15 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.