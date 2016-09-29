VIDEO: Take a virtual ride on Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s new £16.25m rollercoaster

It’s a popular holiday destination for thousands of Scots and now Blackpool Pleasure Beach bosses have announced a new £16.25m rollercoaster for the park.

It will be the UK’s first ever with a double-launch – an advanced technology that gives the roller coaster two powerful thrusts of acceleration during the ride.

An artist's impression of the new Blackpool rollercoaster

Currently named ‘Construction 2018’ the ride is said to feature the highest number of ‘interactions’ in the world with 15 and will cross five other park rides and pass through two tunnels.

The ride is being manufactured by Mack Rides at their world-class factory in Waldkirch, Germany, utilising the latest state-of-the-art engineering processes, including laser beam technology for extreme accuracy.

A double launch will see thrill-seekers propelled forward at high speed not only at the start of the ride, but also at a second point half way through the two-and-a-half minute experience.

Riders will experience the same levels of G force as felt by the driver of a Formula 1 car.

The ride features acceleration which is four times that experienced in a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Deputy managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Nick Thompson, said: “We have been working on this concept for five years now and are delighted to be able share news of our plans.

“Construction 2018 will be fast, adrenalin-fuelled and exhilarating but also smooth and comfortable – an entirely new ride experience.

“It sees a significant investment in Blackpool Pleasure Beach. We expect to see thrill-seekers flock to the park to experience this UK ride first.”

Construction 2018 is set to open in spring 2018.