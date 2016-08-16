Rock star Nick Cave offering Thursday night at the movies

Nick Cave is no stranger to the cinema, having taken bit parts in films including 1989’s Ghosts of the Civil Dead and 1991’s Johnny Suede and scripted others such as 2005’s The Proposition and 2012’s Lawless.

The expatriate Australian rock star, now living in East Sussex in England, has also, along with his Bad Seeds and Grinderman bandmate Warren Ellis, scored several others – including 2007’s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2009’s The Road and 2014’s Far From Men.

On top of that, the 58-year-old’s also had a couple of full-length feature films of his own made to accompany and promote his music, 2014’s 20,000 Days on Earth, co-written and directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, and now One More Time With Feeling, directed by Andrew Dominik, previously responsible for Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Killing Them Softly.

It will be screened in more than 650 cinemas across the world on Thursday, September 8, for one night only, the day before the release of Skeleton Tree, Cave’s 16th album with the Bad Seeds and his first since 2013’s Push the Sky Away, a No 3 hit.

It was recorded in late 2014 in Brighton and Montigny-lès-Cormeilles on the northern outskirts of the French capital Paris in autumn 2015, then mixed in London early this year.

The screenings of One More Time With Feeling are being billed as the first opportunity fans of Cave’s will get to hear songs from the new album.

A spokesman for the band said: “Originally a performance-based concept, One More Time With Feeling evolved into something much more significant as Dominik delved into the tragic backdrop of the writing and recording of the album.

“Interwoven throughout the Bad Seeds’ filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage shot by Dominik, accompanied by Cave’s intermittent narration and improvised rumination.

“Filmed in black-and-white and colour, in both 3D and 2D, the result is stark, fragile and raw, and a true testament to an artist trying to find his way through the darkness.”

He might be no stranger to the silver screen, but Cave is something of a stranger to Scotland, having only ever played here in Glasgow and Edinburgh but for his 2009 appearance at the T in the Park festival at its old site at Balado in Kinross.

The new film is being shown more widely, however, offering Cave’s Scottish fans the chance to see the next best thing to a concert.

The nearest screenings to the Borders are in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Hamilton, but it’s also on in Stirling and Perth.

To find the nearest venue showing it, go to www.onemoretimewithfeeling.film or nickcave.com