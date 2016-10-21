Quiz: Who said what about growing old (dis)gracefully?

Peter Stringfellow and his current wife, Bella. Credit: Barry Richardson

Peter Stringfellow and his current wife, Bella. Credit: Barry Richardson

Ageing lothario, nightclub impresario and leopard-print fan Peter Stringfellow turned 76 this week.

Famous for his wild mane of blond hair, penchant for younger ladies (his current wife is 34) and age-defying antics, Stringfellow is not your average pensioner. But which of the following 11 sage sayings regarding the seven ages of man came from the King of Clubs, and who uttered the others?

Back to the top of the page