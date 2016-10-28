New survey says over 50% of Scots are priced out of live sporting matches

A new survey has revealed how much Scottish fans are willing to pay to see a live sporting match.

Rugby equipment retailer RugbyStore asked 500 Scots whether they thought football and rugby clubs charged too much for tickets, and how much they were willing to pay to see a live sporting match.

Responses ranged from fans refusing to pay to see live games to some respondents admitting they’d pay whatever it cost to see their favourite club play.

For more than half of Scottish sports fans, the cost of tickets for live matches is what stops them from attending - suggesting that a reduction in ticket prices could make football and rugby accessible to more people.

Hiking prices

67% of 18-24 year olds believe clubs are charging fair prices for tickets to live games - while a substantial 83% of 45-54 year olds disagree, saying match tickets come with an unreasonable cost attached.

Last year, a report from the BBC revealed that a match day ticket for a Premier League football club cost as much as £95, while the 2015 Rugby World Cup was dubbed “the most expensive major sporting event of all time” - meaning it’s no surprise fans are unwilling to shell out to see live sport.

For 19% of those surveyed, the price they’re willing to pay for a ticket depends on the sport in question.

Respondents were able to select how much they’d pay for a ticket to a live game - with answers including £0-£20 (11%), £21-£40 (9%) and £41-£60 (1%).

Less than 1% of Scots surveyed revealed they would pay whatever it cost to see their team play.

Do football/rugby clubs charge too much for tickets?

Topline results:

Yes: 69.1%

No: 30.9%

How much are you willing to pay to see a live sporting match?

Topline results:

I won’t pay to see live games: 59.3%

£0-£20: 11.1%

£21-£40: 9.0%

£41-£60: 1.4%

I’d pay whatever it cost: 0.7%

Depends on the sport: 18.5%