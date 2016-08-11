iPhone 7 launch rumoured for early September

Apple appears set to unveil its newest iPhone early next month, according to industry insiders.

The tech giant is holding an event on Wednesday, September 7 and it had been thought this was to launch an updated series of its high-end MacBook Pros.

However, according to respected technology writer Mark Gurman, a source within Apple said the refresh laptops won’t be the focus of next month’s event.

This has fuelled speculation that the firm will reveal the iPhone 7 to the world instead. Supporting this theory is the fact the last few iPhone models have been revealed in September and Apple’s latest iOS 10 is due to be released this autumn.

Rumours around the iPhone 7’s specifications have been flying around for months. It is expected to be slimmer and lighter than the current iPhone 6S and there is a suggestion it could be waterproof.

It is likely to get a full HD 1080p edge-to-edge screen and a larger battery to keep users online for longer and address criticisms about the longevity of the iPhone 6.

Speculation about processing power has ranged from a dual-core processor like the 6S up to an unlikely hex-core but RAM is expected to remain at 2GB.

Whatever the hardware, it’s likely to come with iOS 10 and the variety of functionality upgrades that brings with it.

Pricing is expected to follow Apple’s trend of keeping the cost of new handsets stable so the iPhone 7 will cost around £539 but that’s likely to come with 32GB of storage, a jump over its predecessor’s 16GB.