Five still alive and kicking

Chart-topping boy-band to appear in Hawick

Chart-topping 1990s boy-band Five are heading to the Borders and will play at Hawick Town Hall on Saturday, February 25.

South Tyneside Summer Festival Sunday Concert featuring Hometown, Lily Brooke, The Waiters, 5ive and Atomic Kitten, at the Bents Park, South Shields, 12th July 2015

The English act, famous for hits including Keep on Movin’ and Slam Dunk Da Funk, enjoyed success worldwide selling more than 20 million records and notching up 11 top 10 singles.

Formed in London in 1997, they broke teenage hearts worldwide when they split up in 2001, but they reunited as a quartet in 2006, splitting up the year after, then again in 2012 for the ITV2 show The Big Reunion and have kept going since, albeit now as a trio.

Despite being two members down, the three-piece act – now made up of Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon – recently returned from an arena tour in Holland and have several UK gigs lined up for next year.

John Lebbon, a stand-up comedian and former St Boswells Rugby Club player from Cumbria, is organising the band’s debut Hawick show and hopes it could be the first of many he stages there.

With Five’s upcoming appearance in his native Whitehaven selling out in under three hours, John is hoping for similar success at the 750-capacity Hawick Town Hall.

“I’ve never brought a band to Hawick before, but a few of my rugby friends here suggested it would be something different, and if it goes well, there is no reason why I can’t get other acts up in the future,” he explained.

“I’m hoping that people will be looking forward to a night out after Christmas, and it promises to be a real nostalgia night.”

The event will feature local support acts.

Five will be the latest in a string of big names to have graced the stage at the town hall including David Bowie in 1966, Status Quo in 1970 and Morrissey in 2011.

Tickets cost £25. Go to www.liveborders.org.uk for details.