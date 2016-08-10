Beyond Borders Festival offers fresh perspectives on the burning issues of today

Beyond Borders Scotland’s Summer Events Programme sees Traquair House, and other venues in the Scottish Borders and Edinburgh, play host to a number of visual arts exhibitions and performing arts pieces, featuring local and international artists as they showcase new perspectives on a series of domestic and international issues.

Artists and exhibitions on display at the Beyond Borders International Festival of Literature & Thought, which takes place at Traquair House on August 27 & 28, include prints by Palestinian artist Leena Nammari, in which she explores the beauty of the Palestinian landscape and people, seeking to highlight the aspects of Palestine that are often overlooked. Also featured are photographs from Yemeni photographer Thana Faroq’s series ‘Women Like Us”, which capture the portraits of Yemeni women alongside their stories and experiences of the war. This exhibition is support by the British Council Yemen.

‘The Writer’s Eye’ – a series of photographs taken by author and historian William Dalrymple, who is appearing at the Beyond Borders International Festival again this year – will also be featured, in addition to an exhibition of drawings created by Scottish artist Sylvia Woodcock-Clarke for her book Stories of a Stranger.

Beyond Borders Scotland is also proud to present the launch of ice&fire Theatre’s new verbatim script exploring the experience of asylum seekers in Scotland. Also paying homage to the stories and lives of people from all over the world are Borders-based artists Inge Paneels and Mark Timmins’ ‘Ship of Souls’. This collaborative project invites quiet engagement with the topic of the refugee crisis through the simple act of folding a paper boat.

See more at online at www.beyondbordersscotland.com

Tickets: Weekend Pass £45/Day Pass £24/Individual Events £9/Walks and Cycle Rides £6. Join the debate at the Beyond Borders International Festival.

