Weir is aiming for three victories

Hawick’s Jekyll and Hyde act shows improvements, but the club enters a critical juncture in their quest to avoid relegation that begins with a Border League clash with Peebles tonight at Mansfield Park.

On the one hand, Hawick’s performance against Watsonians last Saturday outlined all that is wrong with the Robbie Dyes 2016/17 season. On the other, it showed the recent improvements the Greens have made and potential they possess.

From 8-0 down, owing to some amateurish defending and lackadaisical attacking, Hawick eventually won the game 36-31, peeling themselves from the foot of the BT Premiership table. The performance took a bit of luck at times, something that hasn’t favoured Hawick over the years, but was defined largely by guts and no shortage of class when it mattered in the redzone.

It was vintage Jekyll and Hyde, a feature that has come to define Hawick’s season, but fly-half Ali Weir is targeting an end to the inconsistencies that have plagued the Greens all season and use the Watsonians victory as a potential springboard to further success.

“We are riding a wave after the Watsonians win but we need to keep it up and use it as a springboard rather than following it up with another poor performance,” said Weir, who believes victories over Peebles, Marr and Selkirk can establish momentum that could save Hawick’s season.

“We have two Border League and a Cup games coming up and the aim is to use them as momentum builders. Starting with Peebles on Friday followed by Marr in the cup then ending with Selkirk we want three wins from three so that when we return to Premiership rugby we are in a positive place, ready to tackle what will be a hard remainder to the season.

“This three-week period is a chance to build something, to help get us out of the mess we are in while also giving ourselves something to aim for in the Cup or Border League. It is a massive period in our season.”

Alexander McLeman