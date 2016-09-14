YM made to pay dearly by Heriot’s

Heriot’s 2nd XV 53

Hawick YM 3

The future looks bleak for Hawick YM as they finally got their 2016-17 season going on Saturday in a disastrous 53-3 loss to Heriot’s at Goldenacre.

Returning to the playing field after back-to-back postponement’s against Hamilton and Watsonians due to a severe unavailability of players, it wasn’t pretty for YM.

Hawick had no rhythm, no confidence and played like a team that had only just met each other before kick-off, which was exactly the case after team manager Gary Douglas had called in a number of favours with players so the club would be able to field a team.

Heriot’s looked like they were three steps in front of Hawick, seldom appearing surprised or fooled as they ran in seven converted scores and a penalty against just a single penalty from Kirk Ford for the skins’.

“It wasn’t a good afternoon, very frustrating on a host of levels,” head coach, David Grant said this week.

The result, ultimately, wasn’t a surprise given the situation that has currently befallen the club.

After beginning the season with two DNP, Greens officials were called to a meeting with the SRU regarding YM’s player situation and their inability to fulfil league fixtures.

According to club sources with direct knowledge of the talks, the club were warned that if YM failed to take the field on Saturday a points deduction would be handed down or even possible ejection from the league.

“The club are in crisis situation because we basically don’t have enough players,” added Grant, who managed to lead YM on a 14-game winning streak last season as they gained promotion from National Reserve Division two.

“We managed to get a team out on Saturday because Gary [Johnson] worked his tail off to get boys from all over.

“I met some of them for the first time on the day and going up against an organised team like Heriot’s, you are fighting a losing battle in those situations.”

Hawick YM hope to bounce back this weekend when they play host to Ayr at Mansfield Haugh.