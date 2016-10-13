YM future looks to be in doubt

After a horrendous start to the season, the Hawick second XV experiment looks to be careering towards disaster after the club again failed to take the field on Saturday.

With just two games actually played this season – losing both by a combined 156-13 – and the other three forfeited due to a lack of available players, the YM experiment might be over after just one full season.

“It’s a new beginning,” said YM head coach David Grant in an interview with the Hawick News when the merger was announced in 2015, but after a flawless opening season that saw them promoted to the top reserve league in Scotland, all is not well at the Mansfield Haugh club in 2016.

Absorbed into Hawick RFC after an agreement was reached between committee members from both clubs at the end of 2014/15 season, following Hawick YM’s fall from the National Leagues into the Regional leagues, a bright future was predicted.

The idea started with a bang. Large numbers at training each week, development of young players while helping propel the Robbie Dyes into a BT Premiership playoff race.

Six months on, reports now suggest the club is on its knees. After three unfulfilled fixtures to start the season, club insiders reveal the SRU has issued warnings that if a solution to the player issues are not solved soon the club could face possible sanctions or expulsion from the league.

Grant, who remains in the dark as to what the current situation moving forward is, said: “The club are still intent on going week to week but they have been receiving letters from the SRU on that matter. Nothing is confirmed as to our future.”

ALEXANDER McLEMAN