Weir happy ‘talks’ had real impact

Hawick stand-off Ali Weir was delighted with the weekend 27-26 win over Currie as they rebounded from their Hawks horror show.

Hawick were good, but not great at Mansfield Park on Saturday. When a team is coming off a 78-point drubbing anything is expected to look positive.

The Greens manufactured just their second victory of the season despite being outscored on the try count four to three and had to agonisingly watch as an injury-time conversion attempt by James Bywater, which could have snatched victory for Currie, drifted wide of the uprights.

Ultimately tries from Bruce McNeil, Edinburgh prop Jack Cosgrove and Wesley Hamilton, Ali Weir with three conversions and two penalties, were enough for the Greens.

“That performance was something you would have probably seen from us last season which is a step in the right direction because we haven’t been playing like ourselves,” said Weir.

“It wasn’t a pretty performance and we didn’t play for the full 80 minutes. We let Currie take a lead, us fight back to regain control then let them back in at the end which could have cost us big had that conversion gone over.

“At the end of the day, it’s a win and after the week we had following the Hawks result it is great and gets us back on track.”

The impetus for Hawick’s performance on Saturday after suffering the largest defeat in club history the previous weekend was brutal honesty.

Head coach Nikki Walker allowed his squad to re-watch the 78-13 defeat to Hawks on Tuesday night and opened up the floor to his players.

“After the Hawks result training all week was horrendous,” added Weir.

“On Tuesday we watched the game against Hawks back and Nikki allowed us players to lead the analysis. We all took ownership of the mistakes and there was a lot of frank discussions where we let ourselves down.

“It was a horrible week, there was no two ways about it, but we did what was needed to get back to playing like ourselves and it is now up to us to keep it going this weekend.”