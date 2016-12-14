Title-chasing Quins enjoy well-earned break

Forrester 3 Hawick Quins 17

The Harlequins were on the road for there final game of 2016 and were the visitors at Forrester RFC.

Quins have enjoyed a pretty successful year having finished fifth in the league last season, which was the highest league position they’ve secured since entering the national league – and with a win last Saturday they sit second over the Christmas period going into 2017.

Having only suffered four defeats this year, the Baker Street men were determined to end the year on a high.

With nine players unavailable, a slightly weakened Quins team took to he field hoping to cement a potential place in the squad for after the New Year.

Quins took an early lead through a well-struck penalty from Scott Peffers, which was almost cancelled immediately after Quins gifted the host a penalty in front of goal.

The Quins enjoyed much of the first half possession playing downhill, and with the wind they tried to play their brand of attacking rugby.

But when there was some misinterpretations at some attacking lineouts, the referee penalised them for closing the gap. This happened three or four times, which put an end to most of the Quins attacks.

It wasn’t until speedster Adam Hall was handed the ball after a solid attacking scrum he was able to sidestep the last man and score in the corner that the Quins looked like they were getting back to there best.

Peffers nailed the conversion from out wide to give Quins a 10-3 lead which they took into half-time. The second half was much of the same – Quins found themselves with plenty of ball but were giving away silly penalties and were conceding a lot of turnovers in the tackle which lead to a lot of frustration.

Neither team looked capable of scoring as both sides made a catalogue of errors, meaning a lot of scrums which is not the prettiest of rugby.

Nevertheless, the Quins scored another try 10 minutes from time after Hall touched down again.

He read the Forrester attack well on the halfway line and picked an interception and romped under the sticks. Peffers added the conversion to make it 17-3 to the visitors.

Unfortunately for the Quins, they were unable to grab another couple of tries for the bonus point and the match ended 17-3.

It was a poor performance but four points in the bag was the main objective and the Quins managed that – all be it in an ugly fashion.

Harlequins enjoy a month’s rest over the festive period and look forward to a top-of-the-table clash on January 14 against third place North Berwick.