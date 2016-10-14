Skipper McNeil positive Greens can now push on

Bruce McNeil has issued a challenge to his Hawick team-mates to build on their last-minute victory over Currie and finally inject some positivity into their season.

The Greens captain admits Hawick raised their game last weekend after a horror showing against Glasgow Hawks, but insisted the win will be for nothing if they can’t find a way to maintain this momentum against rivals Gala this weekend at Netherdale.

“Give credit to the boys, turning things around only six days after a 78-point hammering, it was impressive,” said McNeil.

“The win was great but we are far from out of the woods, we’re still bottom of the league.

“Momentum for me is going to play a big factor for teams this season. Once you hit a rhythm it’s important to be able to maintain that.

“I am not suggesting we are now going to blaze through everyone following the Currie result but what we do need to do is maintain the mindset, performance levels and commitment we showed. If we can do that then we should be ok.”

Relegation hasn’t loomed above Hawick and Gala quite as much as it has this season.

Both clubs have been unable to find much joy from the seven games played, just two wins each, and that, according to McNeil, is a recipe for two desperate teams going all out on Saturday to not only secure a victory over a rival but plunge the other into serious relegation trouble.

“It is a massive game this weekend, not least because it’s a derby,” added McNeil.

“Right now as we stand there are five teams, including us and Gala, within a couple of points of each other so a win this weekend would be massive.

“We are both at the lower end of the table. Saturday therefore has a bit of added spice with the winner earning a bit of respite and moving up to mid-table while the loser could find themselves in relegation trouble. A lot is riding on the game.”

Hawick Harlequins look to maintain their blistering start to East Regional Division 1s eason at home against Penicuik, while Linden travel to Leith in East 2.

