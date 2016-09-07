Skipper McNeil focused on getting back on track

Hawick RFC’s search for their first win of the 2016/17 season makes its way to Goldenacre this weekend for a tough contest against reigning BT Premiership Champions Heriots.

The back-to-back losses have dampened much of the preseason hype surrounding the Greens, and will likely make them one of the early season favourites for relegation.

But captain Bruce McNeil remains confident the slow start isn’t a harbinger for the entire season.

“It’s been a tough start but it is early and a couple of wins gets us right back into the mix,” said McNeil

“In our two league games we have really only played 80 minutes of our type of rugby. Both first halfs have been good, scoring points and making the opposition work, but it’s in the second half when we have lost our way.

“From what we have shown I am confident we will be on track sooner rather than later.”

Hawick’s search for their first BT Premiership win doesn’t get much easier this weekend with a tough trip to Heriots but McNeil is optimistic following the reigning champions similar stuttering start to the season.

“The way we have started isn’t ideal but Heriots are in a similar boat, losing their opening two games,” added McNeil.

“Now, just because they have started that way doesn’t make them a bad team, they are still one of the best sides in the league, but If there was a good time to play them it would be now.

“We should have a couple of boys back from injury and hopefully, if we can limit our mental mistakes, we can finally get ourselves off and running with a win.”

Hawick YM travel with Hawick to take on Heriots at Goldenacre while Hawick Harlequins face Duns in East Regional one and Linden battle Broughton in East Regional Two.